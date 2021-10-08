July 3, 1940—Oct. 2, 2021

MIDDLE GRANVILLE — Kent H. Sheeler, age 81, passed away at his home on October 2, 2021, after a lengthy illness.

Kent was born on July 3, 1940, in Lynn, MA the son of Harold and Nellie (Chase) Sheeler, where he spent his childhood going to Red Sox games with his Uncle Bill and Uncle Arthur, who convinced him that his real middle name was Moses. As a child he believed this for many years. He never lost his love of the Red Sox.

When his family moved to New York, they settled in Raceville. Kent loved living in Raceville and always held the little community dear to his heart. He frequently shared stories about growing up in Raceville.

As a teen they moved to Middle Granville. Kent attended Granville Central Schools before enlisting in the Army in 1958. He was stationed in Germany during the Cold War years.

After his discharge from the Army, Kent met and married his wife Barbara (Fabian) in 1966. They had one daughter, Holly, in 1967.