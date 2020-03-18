Sept. 17, 1953 — March 13, 2020
HARTFORD — Kent F. Clark, 66, of Hartford, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Haynes House of Hope in Granville, after a long battle with cancer.
Born Sept. 17, 1953 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Earl F. and Aurore (Dessaint) Clark.
Kent graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1971 and then attended Paul Smith’s College.
On July 11, 1981 he married Beth M. Hall in South Glens Falls.
Kent was a bus driver and a mechanic for the Fort Ann School system from where he recently retired. He loved that job and all the people he worked with.
You have free articles remaining.
Kent enjoyed trips to Maine with his wife, Beth, where they enjoyed relaxing by the ocean and eating lobster dinners. Kent loved the outdoors, no matter where he was. He had a passion for classic cars and could be frequently found working on cars and making small engine repairs. Because of his love for car mechanics, Kent was a well-known parts man in local car dealers and parts stores. He also was a history buff when it came to wars throughout history and World War II, often learning firsthand experiences from his father-in-law, Ralph. Kent will be greatly missed.
Besides his parents, Kent was predeceased by his sister, Emilie Y. Ravena; his father and mother-in-law, Ralph D. and Marilyn L. Hall, whom he loved dearly and helped care for like his own.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Beth M. Clark of Hartford; his siblings, James E. Clark Sr. (Sandra) of Queensbury, Keith J. Clark of Salem, Karen K. Hall (Larry) of Queensbury; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
All services are private.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Kent’s family would like to thank everyone who provided care for Kent throughout his battle especially, Dr. Charles Yun and the staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Haynes House of Hope and High Peaks Hospice.
Donations in memory of Kent may be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Pruyn Pavilion, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, or Haynes House of Hope, 7187 State Route 149, Granville, NY 12832.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.