Sept. 17, 1953 — March 13, 2020

HARTFORD — Kent F. Clark, 66, of Hartford, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Haynes House of Hope in Granville, after a long battle with cancer.

Born Sept. 17, 1953 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Earl F. and Aurore (Dessaint) Clark.

Kent graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1971 and then attended Paul Smith’s College.

On July 11, 1981 he married Beth M. Hall in South Glens Falls.

Kent was a bus driver and a mechanic for the Fort Ann School system from where he recently retired. He loved that job and all the people he worked with.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Kent enjoyed trips to Maine with his wife, Beth, where they enjoyed relaxing by the ocean and eating lobster dinners. Kent loved the outdoors, no matter where he was. He had a passion for classic cars and could be frequently found working on cars and making small engine repairs. Because of his love for car mechanics, Kent was a well-known parts man in local car dealers and parts stores. He also was a history buff when it came to wars throughout history and World War II, often learning firsthand experiences from his father-in-law, Ralph. Kent will be greatly missed.