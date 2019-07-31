September 25, 1958 — April 19,2019
GRANVILLE — Kent Daniel Roberts passed away peacefully April 19, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born Sept. 25, 1958 in Granville to William Daniel and Emma Dorothy Roberts. He graduated Granville High School in 1976 and entered the U.S. Navy in February 1977. Kent felt it was a true honor to serve his country. He was heartbroken when he was diagnosed with diabetes, deeming him unfit for sea duty, thus receiving an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1982.
Upon leaving the military, Kent moved to San Angelo, Texas, where his mother and several of his siblings had relocated from upstate New York. Kent worked for All American Chevrolet for 32 years in the parts department. He was an avid race car fan and loved anything Chevrolet. Life was an adventure growing up, as Kent was the fourth of eight children, six of the eight being boys. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, anything that brought family together. Kent was a great brother, someone who could always be counted on. While Kent did not have children of his own, he took pride in the time he spent with his nieces and nephews teaching them valuable life lessons.
Kent is preceded in death by his parents; and his oldest brother, Thomas Roberts.
He is survived by his sister, Terry Dupont and husband, Neil, of Middle Granville; brothers, John Roberts and wife, Jeni, of Gansevoort, Bill Roberts and wife, Kathy, Scott Roberts and significant other, Mary Yu, of San Angelo, Texas and Russel Roberts and wife, Lucy, of Plano, Texas; and sister, Melissa Dean and husband, John, of San Angelo, Texas. He is also survived by 21 nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Mettowee Valley Cemetery, North Street, Granville.
Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com.
