Nov 7, 1965 — Dec 5, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Kent C. Alexander passed away peacefully at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, following complications due to diabetes.
He was born in Tokyo, Japan to the late Richard and Purita Alexander. Kent was one of four boys, growing up in Altus, Oklahoma.
Kent served four years in the Navy, where he met his best friend, Roger Ovitt, before moving to New York. This is where he was introduced to his incredibly loving wife of 25 years, Betty.
Kent and Betty raised three sons together, Michael, Kent Jr., and Trevor. Kent’s favorite past time was anything with his sons or grandchildren. Whether it was a ride to get coffee and scratch tickets, or a local high school sporting event, Kent’s pride and joy was his boys and most recently, his grandchildren.
He worked for several years at the South Glens Falls School District prior to succumbing to his illness.
Kent also enjoyed bowling, fishing, Oklahoma football, and for some reason, the Dallas Cowboys.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his parents, his brother, Rex Alexander, predeceases him.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; his children, Michael (Briana), Kent (Brittany), Trevor (Katie). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mason and Harper; his brothers, Richard Alexander and Andy Alexander; nephews, nieces; and an incredibly supportive group of family and friends.
Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. It will be followed by a celebration of life at the Queensbury Fire Department on Lafayette Street.
Burial will be held privately for the family.
The Alexander family would like to thank his primary care provider Cheryl Morris and the staff of Fort Hudson Nursing Home for their incredible efforts in Kent’s life, as well as countless other friends and family members for their incredible love, patience, and support.
Donations made be made in Kent’s name to Fort Ann Booster Club, and in keeping his memory alive take the time to reach out to your loved ones with a phone call, sharing a coffee or a scratch off ticket and do not forget to give them a hug and an ‘I love you’ before you leave.
Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.