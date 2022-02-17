Kenny Mallory

May 31, 1984—Feb. 14, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Kenny Mallory, 37, of Fort Edward, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital due to heart complications, surrounded by his loving family.

Born May 31, 1984, in West Palm Beach, FL, he was the son of John LeViner and Brenda Mallory. Kenny, who was named after Kenny Rogers, was a loving and caring, father, son, brother and uncle.

There was not a person he met who did not love him. He was known to be a jokester and loved all kinds of music. Kenny was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and loved to bake. His family loved that he could make a cake from scratch.

Kenny was predeceased by his grandparents; a sister-in-law, Patricia LaRock; and his cousin, Lexus Sterling.

He is survived by his parents, John LeViner and Brenda Mallory; two special father figures: Paul Ferguson and Luis Frias; his children: Emma, Davion, Chloe, Kenny, Jr. and Oden; brothers and sisters: Charlie Mallory, Marlene Bowling and her significant other, Michael DePietro, Eugene “JR” Bowling, and Angel Bowling and her significant other, Chad Benedict; several nieces, nephews and cousins; including his special cousins: Heather and Chris; and his close friend Dan.

Immediate family and close friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Donations may be made in his memory to BHSN Center for Well Being, 2155 NY-22B, Morrisonville, NY 12962 or to SPARC, 125 High Rock Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.caretonfuneralhome.net.