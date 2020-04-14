Aug. 21, 1989 — April 11, 2020
CORINTH — Kenny J. Shipski Jr., 30, formerly of Corinth, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Born on Aug. 21, 1989 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of Kenny Shipski Sr. of Corinth and Charlene (Westervelt) Feulner of Corinth.
Kenny graduated from Corinth High School in 2008.
He was employed for several years in construction in the Albany area.
Kenny met the love of his life, Shannon Frederick, in 2016, and the couple had two beautiful children together, Kenny III and Blake.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his children.
Kenny was predeceased by his stepfather, Kenneth Feulner.
Survivors besides his parents include Shannon Frederick of Duanesburg; two children, Kenny Shipski III and Blake Autumn Shipski; one brother, Bret Shipski (Lindsey Rumney) of Corinth; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
A celebration of Kenny’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
