Kenneth Vernon Blanchard, Sr.

His family was his pride and joy. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, wonderful sense of humor and his warm and welcoming smile. Kenneth is survived by his son, Kenneth V. Blanchard, Jr. and his wife Margaret (Caldwell) of West Chester, Pennsylvania; his son, Richard J. Blanchard and his wife Linda (French) of Sullivan, New Hampshire; his daughter, Debra A. (Blanchard) Walz and her husband Jerry of Marcy; his grandson, Kenneth Chad Walz and Alexandra Ciancisosi of Colchester, Vermont; his granddaughter, Danielle (Blanchard) Lawrie and her husband Andrew of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania; his granddaughter, Courtney (Blanchard) Gengler and her husband Ryan of Cockeysville, Maryland; his grandson, Richard J. Blanchard, Jr., and his wife Holly (Prodell) of Keene; his granddaughter, Lieschen Walz of Marcy; his step-grandson, Jason Walz and his wife Elizabeth (Evans) of Manlius, and his step granddaughter Karyn (Walz) Miller and her husband Jim of Centreville, Virginia. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Peyton Lawrie, Connor Gengler, Nathan and Ben Walz and Elyse Miller; his sister-in-law, Shirley P. Candage and her husband Byron of Vero Beach, Florida; and his brother-in-law, Ernest Mueller and his wife, Sandy of Queensbury; and numerous nieces and nephews.