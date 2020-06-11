Aug 22, 1933 — June 9, 2020
ARGYLE — Kenneth Vernon Blanchard, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home in Argyle after a lengthy illness in the loving arms of his wife.
He was born on August 22, 1933 to Arthur and Edna (Porter) Blanchard in Fort Ticonderoga and grew up in West Port. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and in the U.S. Air Force.
Kenneth was married to the love of his life of 62 years, Elizabeth A Mueller, on Feb. 1, 1958, in Wilbraham, Massachusetts.
He was a retired machinist from Kingsbury Machine and Tool and Precitech of Keene, New Hampshire. After moving back to New York he enjoyed working at Saratoga Race Course in the garage.
Kenneth loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fishermen and cherished his times in the woods and nature with his sons, grandsons and friends.
His family was his pride and joy. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, wonderful sense of humor and his warm and welcoming smile. Kenneth is survived by his son, Kenneth V. Blanchard, Jr. and his wife Margaret (Caldwell) of West Chester, Pennsylvania; his son, Richard J. Blanchard and his wife Linda (French) of Sullivan, New Hampshire; his daughter, Debra A. (Blanchard) Walz and her husband Jerry of Marcy; his grandson, Kenneth Chad Walz and Alexandra Ciancisosi of Colchester, Vermont; his granddaughter, Danielle (Blanchard) Lawrie and her husband Andrew of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania; his granddaughter, Courtney (Blanchard) Gengler and her husband Ryan of Cockeysville, Maryland; his grandson, Richard J. Blanchard, Jr., and his wife Holly (Prodell) of Keene; his granddaughter, Lieschen Walz of Marcy; his step-grandson, Jason Walz and his wife Elizabeth (Evans) of Manlius, and his step granddaughter Karyn (Walz) Miller and her husband Jim of Centreville, Virginia. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Peyton Lawrie, Connor Gengler, Nathan and Ben Walz and Elyse Miller; his sister-in-law, Shirley P. Candage and her husband Byron of Vero Beach, Florida; and his brother-in-law, Ernest Mueller and his wife, Sandy of Queensbury; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health crisis, calling hours and a memorial service will be conducted on a date to be determined. Burial will follow the services at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.
The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to the outstanding nurses, providers and physicians at Oneida Health Care and Saratoga Hospital, and to the amazing nurses and staff of Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to The Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
