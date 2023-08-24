Kenneth V. Sheerer

Aug. 25, 1937 - Aug. 8, 2023

PITTSFIELD, MA - Kenneth V. Sheerer, 85, of Pittsfield passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023 at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility with his family at his side after fighting a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Ken was born in Blakely, Penn., on Aug. 25, 1937 to William J. and Lillian A. (Kennedy) Sheerer.

He was raised in South Glens Falls, N.Y., graduating from South Glens Falls Central High School in 1955, and from the General Electric Drafting Apprentice Program in Pittsfield, Mass., in 1959.

He retired from General Dynamics in 1999 with 44 years of service. In his retirement, Ken enjoyed working part time for the US Census Bureau and for The Home Depot for 17 years.

Ken was an active member of Local 140 of IFPTE, and served in the Army Reserves.

Over the course of his adult life, Ken donated 24 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross.

Ken leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Judith M. (Paladino); his daughters: Audrey Wiersma and her husband Brian of Glenville, N.Y., and Laurie Sheerer of Sacramento, Calif.; and his grandson, Daniel King of Malta, N.Y. Ken also leaves a sister, Barbara Bolton of South Glens Falls, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by brothers: Richard G. Sheerer and Gilbert J. Sheerer.

Ken's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of 2 South at Mt. Greylock for their tremendous kindness and compassionate care for Ken. They would also like to thank Hospice of Western Massachusetts.

In accordance with Ken's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Ken will be interred at St. Michael's Mausoleum in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ken's name to Elder Services of Berkshire County in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.