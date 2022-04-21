May 19, 1935—April 17, 2022

WHITEHALL – Kenneth S. Woodruff, 86, of Beckett Road, passed away peacefully from a longtime illness on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at his home in Whitehall NY, with his loving family at his side. He was reunited with the love of his life, Thelma, on the 10-year anniversary of her passing.

Born May 19, 1935, in Gurn Springs, NY, he was the son of the late Leslie and Violetta Woodruff.

He moved to Whitehall, NY in 1954 where he met his loving wife, Thelma, who lived just up the road from him. They were married on September 11, 1955.

He owned and operated Woodruff Hill Farm on Beckett Road until 1993. He also owned the Woodruff Seed Co. for a few years in the 1980s. Ken then worked for the National Farmers Organization as a milk inspector, retiring in 2011 to take care of his wife, Thelma. While employed by NFO, Ken hosted a radio show, “Farm Paper of the Air,” on WVNR out of Poultney, VT.

Ken enjoyed spending time with his family and beloved dog, Marley, woodworking, gardening, sharing his “farm stories” and watching his all-time favorite, “Walker, Texas Ranger.” From the age of seven, he held a lifetime passion for gardening, always receiving numerous seed catalogs and would search through them over and over.

Survivors include his two sons and four daughters: Stanley Woodruff (Brenda) of Whitehall, Janet Goodrich of Fair Haven, VT, David Woodruff (Lori) of Fair Haven, VT, Carol Castor (David) of Lackawaxen, PA, Susan Woodruff (Keith) of South Dayton, NY and Lynn Wilson of OK; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Viola Woodruff of Hurley, NY; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his best friend and beloved dog, Marley, who gave him the will to fight to the end.

Ken was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Thelma, brothers James Woodruff, Robert Woodruff and Ralph Woodruff, and sisters, Vivienne Woodruff and Kathleen Woodruff.

The family wishes to thank the Whitehall Health Center, specifically Dr. Spillane and Cheri Williams, for the loving care of Dad Woodruff. Also, a special thank you for the staff and aides of Fort Hudson Health Network (a special appreciation to his aide Brittany) and High Peaks Hospice for all of the help and support.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. following calling hours at the funeral home, with Pastor Pamela Bolton of the First Baptist Church of Whitehall, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to High Peaks Hospice of Queensbury, NY or Skenesborough Emergency Squad of Whitehall, NY.

Interment will be later in the spring in the Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.