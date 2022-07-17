1949—July 11, 2022

HARTFORD — Kenneth Russell Purdy, 73, passed away on July 11, 2022 at his home in Hartford, with his family by his side.

Born 1949, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Kenneth H. and Dorothy (Brown) Purdy.

Kenneth graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1968.

Following high school, he was drafted into the United States Army, serving in Vietnam in 1970 as a gunner in a helicopter.

In 1971, Kenneth married Marie Petit at St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

He worked as a Class A welder for 46 years at Kadant in Queensbury and Auburn, Massachusetts. He once claimed to be able to weld the crack of dawn.

Kenneth loved spending time with his sons, bowhunting and fishing. He was a New York State bowhunter safety instructor.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Bruce and Thomas Purdy.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marie Petit Purdy; his four sons, Brian, Gregory, Adam and Jonathan (Deborah); his eight grandchildren; his sister, Marcia Dwyer; and many nieces and nephews.

Kenneth converted to Roman Catholicism on June 23, 2022 in the hands of his Catholic priest son, Fr. Adam Purdy, SSPX. He was fortified by the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church before he died.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Kingsbury Firehouse, 3715 Burgoyne Ave., Hudson Falls, with his son, Fr. Adam Purdy, SSPX, officiating.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Kingsbury.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Tedesco, the staff on Tower 3 at the Glens Falls Hospital and High Peaks Hospice for the wonderful care given to Kenneth and his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Kenneth may be made to the North American Martyrs Catholic Church, P.O. Box 334, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

