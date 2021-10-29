Kenneth Robert Ermiger

July 10, 1938—Oct. 25, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Kenneth R. Ermiger, 83, a resident of Lake George, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born July 10, 1938 in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of Albert and Eyleen Ermiger.

He was self-employed and owned many businesses, such as Depe Dene Resort, Adventure Racing, Ken Collison, and other real estate ventures.

Ken was very involved in the church and was a local parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lake George. He gave very generously to many organized charities and believed strongly in helping those in need.

Ken loved watching old Westerns, such as “The Rifleman,” “Bonanza,” “Gunsmoke,” and many others. In his younger years, he enjoyed many water sports including water skiing and boating. He also liked winter sports such as snowmobiling and downhill skiing. Ken especially enjoyed taking trips to Old Forge, where he at one time had a small Adirondack second home.

He was predeceased in death by his parents; his son, Michael, and his fur baby, Jax.

Survivors include his son, Justin Ermiger; brother, Terry Ermiger; his wife, Virginia; his nieces: Ashely and Tessa Sherman; and nephews: Jacob Sherman, and Lex Davis; along with many cousins. A very close family friend, Mike Seale, also survives him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church, Mohican St., Lake George, NY.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Calling hours are scheduled from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury and the family requests masks be worn while inside the building.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Ken’s name to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital.

