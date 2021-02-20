June 7, 1945—Feb. 13, 2021

NORTH HUDSON—Kenneth “Pep” Peter Delafrange, 75, of North Hudson, husband of Crystal Delafrange, “aka Nipa White”, passed away February 13, 2021. He was born June 7, 1945 in Chicago, IL to the late Dr. Kenneth Manuel and Dorothy (Dualsky) Delafrange of Westwood, NJ.

He leaves behind his three children: his son Kenneth Delafrange of the Republic of Belarussia; his daughters: Jacqueline “Jackie” Spezial of River Vale, NJ and her husband Jeff and Denise “Dee” Farrington of Park Ridge, NJ, and her husband David.

Some of Pep’s most treasured memories were times spent with family, especially his grandchildren: Kenny, Kristian, Kyle, Jake, Sage, Rocco, and Vienna during the summer months at Schroon Lake. Also left to mourn is his sister Suzanne (Roger) Delafrange Donzello of West Hartford; and their children: Nicole Donzello of Woodbridge, CT and her husband Chadi Noujaim, and Nicholas (Tina) Donzello, of Green Mountain Falls, CO.

Pep grew up in Westwood and Hillsdale, NJ, and graduated from Monmouth College in 1970 with a Degree in Business, He was a member of the fraternity, Zeta Upison Sigma.