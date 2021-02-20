June 7, 1945—Feb. 13, 2021
NORTH HUDSON—Kenneth “Pep” Peter Delafrange, 75, of North Hudson, husband of Crystal Delafrange, “aka Nipa White”, passed away February 13, 2021. He was born June 7, 1945 in Chicago, IL to the late Dr. Kenneth Manuel and Dorothy (Dualsky) Delafrange of Westwood, NJ.
He leaves behind his three children: his son Kenneth Delafrange of the Republic of Belarussia; his daughters: Jacqueline “Jackie” Spezial of River Vale, NJ and her husband Jeff and Denise “Dee” Farrington of Park Ridge, NJ, and her husband David.
Some of Pep’s most treasured memories were times spent with family, especially his grandchildren: Kenny, Kristian, Kyle, Jake, Sage, Rocco, and Vienna during the summer months at Schroon Lake. Also left to mourn is his sister Suzanne (Roger) Delafrange Donzello of West Hartford; and their children: Nicole Donzello of Woodbridge, CT and her husband Chadi Noujaim, and Nicholas (Tina) Donzello, of Green Mountain Falls, CO.
Pep grew up in Westwood and Hillsdale, NJ, and graduated from Monmouth College in 1970 with a Degree in Business, He was a member of the fraternity, Zeta Upison Sigma.
He founded his own business, Sentry Windows in New Jersey. He later moved to North Hudson, NY, where he purchased and reopened Frontier Town, a western/cowboy amusement park.
He proudly served in the US Army doing a ten-month tour of duty in Vietnam as a Sergeant in the First Air Cavalry. Throughout his life he was an avid sportsman enjoying hunting and fishing. He loved to spin a good tale and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Rt. 9, Schroon Lake, NY, burial with Military Honors will follow at 1:30 PM at the Gerald B.H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home Monday, February 22,2021 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to be sent to the Fisher House c/o Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY 12208., in the name of Kenneth P. Delafrange. Guests attending services are required to comply with the State of NY COVID-19 orders, masks, and social distancing required. For online condolences visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.