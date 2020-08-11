Feb. 3, 1938 — July 27, 2020 GLENS FALLS — Kenneth Paul Montgomery, 82, of Glens Falls, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Ken was born on Feb. 3, 1938, in Granville to Seth and Beatrice (Wright) Montgomery. He was the eighth child of nine siblings. He spent his early childhood in Granville.

Upon graduation he worked at many jobs including restaurants. Ken loved horses and worked at a track in West Virginia breaking them in. He loved the outdoors and worked in the woods in Vermont. His last job was working as a security guard at the Albany International Airport.

He lost his first wife April 14, 1986 and remarried Margaret Vroomen on Sept. 28, 1987.

Ken is survived by three sons: Kent Paul, Joel Lee and Chad Forest; a grandson and a granddaughter all from Schenectady; two sisters: Elizabeth Perrigo, of Glens Falls, and Shirley Nelson of Queensbury; one brother, James Montgomery, of Granville, and many nieces and nephews.

Baptized April 4, 1954, he was an active member of the Glens Falls Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and believed firmly in The Resurrection Hope.