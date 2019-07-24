{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth L. Mingo Jr

February 18, 1951 — October 17, 2018

BALLSTON SPA — Kenneth L. Mingo Jr., 61, passed away unexpectedly from health complications on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2018 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on Feb. 18, 1951 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Kenneth L. Sr. and Mary Jane (Harris) Mingo.

He retired from New York Corrections, working in Albany as an information tech specialist. Kenneth loved listening to, playing and writing music. He was a very talented acoustic and electric guitarist. Kenneth was known for playing his songs on Virtual World and on his YouTube channel, Bronze8020. In addition to music, Kenneth was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with his family, who will miss his witty sense of humor. Kenneth often said “children are a blessing” and enjoyed helping his sister, Jacqueline with her day care. Kenneth will be remembered for his music, love of family and great strength. His family guidance and solid advice will be missed by all.

Kenneth is survived by his sister, Jacqueline A. Ruff of Ballston Spa; and his nieces and nephews, Joe Ruff, his wife, Tami and their children; Chrystal Emery, her husband, Fred and their children; Mary Lou Jackson, her husband, Jeff and their children; Kenneth Ruff, his wife, Sophie and their children; and his son, Christopher Mingo, his wife, Carissa and their child, Reghan of Chicago.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Moss Street Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury.

Memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carltonfuneralhome.net.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kenneth L. Mingo Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments