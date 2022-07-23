Aug. 16, 1967—July 16, 2022

FORT ANN — Kenneth Keith Locke, 54, passed away on July 16, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon, TN.

Born on August 16, 1967 in Glens Falls, his was the son of Keith Locke and Christine (Fleming) Hurd.

Following graduation Fort Ann High School in 1985, Kenneth enlisted in the service. He was a proud 14-year United States Air Force veteran, having seen duty as a peacekeeper in Bosnia. During his service, Kenneth continued his education and received his associate’s degree in business.

In 2008, he married Katherine Ishoy, who lives in TN.

Kenneth had a knack for putting pictures and words together that could teach just about anything. He used this talent and made instructional videos for companies. He also was proud to have written and produced an independent film in Reno, NV, called “Pyramid Highway.”

He loved camping with his family and throughout the years, enjoyed four wheeling in the sand, especially while living in Nevada. Kenneth had a good voice and loved sharing his vocals by singing karaoke.

Survivors include his wife, Katherine Locke, of TN; his children: Kaitlyn (Patrick) Banford of NV and Connor Locke and his significant other, Shelby of NV; his father, Keith (Susan) Locke of Granville; his mother, Christine Fleming-Hurd of Willsboro; his brothers: Kyle Locke of Granville and Travis (Samantha) Locke, also of Granville; his sisters: Courtney (Henry) Abeel of Clifton Park and Theresa Hassinger of CO; his grandchildren: William and Timothy Banford; his uncle, John Locke of Granville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will follow at the funeral home, on Thursday, at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow the funeral services at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Ave., Suite 1802, NYC, NY 10001 or a veteran organization of your choice.

