March 4, 1951—July 16, 2021

ATHOL — Kenneth James Gossen, 70, of Athol, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side at his home on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Born March 4, 1951 in Glendive, Montana, he was the son of the late Walter and Donnabell Gossen. He attended Richey High School, graduating in 1969. He worked for his dad on the family ranch. In 1972-73 he went to New York to work at 1000 Acres Dude Ranch. In 1973 he met his future wife, Stephanie MacNeill. They were married April 6, 1974. They went back to Montana where he worked for Dawson County. In October 1976 they moved to the family ranch and worked it for 3 years. In 1979 they moved to Glendive, where he started working in the oil fields. First with Eichler Oil for a year, then on to Halliburton in 1981 until his retirement in 2003.

For the last 8 years with Halliburton, Ken worked in Algeria, Africa. During that time they moved back to NY in April of 1997. After his retirement he worked at 1000 Acres as a corral boss for 3 years. He then went to the Real Bark Mulch plant for Galusha’s for a couple of years where he finally retired completely. He built his leather shop and enjoyed making belts, halters and breast collars, as well as repairing saddles. It was a hobby he loved doing and he made many friends because of it.