Nov. 14, 1954—March 3, 2023

WHITEHALL — Kenneth J. Kosby, 68, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

Born on Nov. 14, 1954, in Rockville Center, NY, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Amelia (Lozowsky) Kosby.

He graduated in 1972 from Uniondale High School in Long Island, NY, and attended Nassau Community College.

On Sept. 10, 1983, he married the love of his life, Christina Larsen, at Saint Martha’s Roman Catholic Church in Uniondale, NY. Ken worked as an electrical technician for Grumman Aerospace, Fairchild Republic, and Frequency Electronics.

In his heyday, Ken was a bouncer and played football and softball, winning many trophies in both sports. He also loved to work on cars, watch horror movies, and listen to classic rock, especially Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Steppenwolf, Frank Zappa, and Foreigner, as well as newer artists like Enya, Red Vox, and his son’s band, Mother Fuzzer. He passed on his love of music to his boys.

He was also an avid woodworker and tinkerer. Ken loved oil painting and one of his biggest inspirations was Bob Ross. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his sons and grandson, Liam, who knew him as “Papa.” Liam was the light of his life.

Besides his parents, Ken was predeceased by his brother, Lawrence Kosby III, his nephew, Robert Dopfel, Jr., his brother-in-law, Robert Dopfel, and his in-laws, Donald and Joan Larsen.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Christina; his sons: Nicholas (Loretta) Kosby and Luke (Samantha) Kosby; his grandson, Liam; his sister, Kathleen Dopfel; sisters-in-law: Laura (Craig) Cardone and Jennifer (Jim) Fagan; his brothers-in-law: Don (Joan) Larsen and Eric (Stephanie) Larsen; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and wonderful friends, Donna and Ron Wolfe.

At the request of Ken, there will be no calling hours.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

We will miss him and love him forever.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.