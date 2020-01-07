Kenneth J. Clark
0 entries

Kenneth J. Clark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth J. Clark

July 30, 1971 — Jan. 3, 2019

GANSEVOORT — Kenneth J. Clark, 48, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a heart attack Friday, Jan. 3, 2019 at his home.

He was born on July 30, 1971 in Syracuse, New York to John Clark and Mary Riley.

Ken grew up in Syracuse and graduated high school there, where he enjoyed participating in wrestling and many other sports. After high school, he attended Alfred State University earning an associate’s degree. He was employed as a project manager for Andritz Inc. in Glens Falls.

He was an avid golfer, snowboarder, and loved to fish. Some of his most memorable moments were spent tossing a line on the dock with his father. He was a die-hard CUSE basketball and Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and enjoyed sitting around the campfire or TV when a game was on, as well as camping with friends and family.

His daughter was his pride and joy. He loved her dearly and he was so proud of her many multitalented attributes and loved watching her many performances. Ken loved watching birds, often trying to get new birds into the yard. Many would say he didn’t need a bird book to identify them, he just knew them all.

He will be remembered as a loyal husband, father and friend to all who met him.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa (VanAllen) Clark of Gansevoort; his daughter Meghan Clark of Gansevoort; his father, John and his wife, Julie Clark, of Syracuse; his mother, Mary and her husband, Bill O’Connor, of Syracuse; his siblings, Paul Clark of Syracuse, Krissy (Steve) Harmer of Hastings, Missy (Tom) Bronner of Central Square, Travis (Tracy) Taskey of Syracuse; his step-sisters, Jessica Liepke of South Carolina and Sarah (Tad) Atkinson of South Carolina; many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; mother and his father-in-law, Peter and Beverly VanAllen; special friends, Beth and Wes Wohl; as well as several others and his beloved dog, Sammy.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave. Ext., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive, No. 100, Albany, NY 12205.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News