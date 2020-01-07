July 30, 1971 — Jan. 3, 2019

GANSEVOORT — Kenneth J. Clark, 48, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a heart attack Friday, Jan. 3, 2019 at his home.

He was born on July 30, 1971 in Syracuse, New York to John Clark and Mary Riley.

Ken grew up in Syracuse and graduated high school there, where he enjoyed participating in wrestling and many other sports. After high school, he attended Alfred State University earning an associate’s degree. He was employed as a project manager for Andritz Inc. in Glens Falls.

He was an avid golfer, snowboarder, and loved to fish. Some of his most memorable moments were spent tossing a line on the dock with his father. He was a die-hard CUSE basketball and Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and enjoyed sitting around the campfire or TV when a game was on, as well as camping with friends and family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

His daughter was his pride and joy. He loved her dearly and he was so proud of her many multitalented attributes and loved watching her many performances. Ken loved watching birds, often trying to get new birds into the yard. Many would say he didn’t need a bird book to identify them, he just knew them all.

He will be remembered as a loyal husband, father and friend to all who met him.