Jan. 24, 1932—Jan. 30, 2023

QUEENSBURY—Kenneth H. Meimann, 91, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, with loved ones at his side.

Born January 24, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y. he was the son of Harold and Edna (Aemisegger) Meimann.

Ken attended Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park, Long Island. He later became an electrician and worked as an electrical instructor at Mt. McGregor, N.Y.

On November 2, 1952, Ken married Marlene DiFatte, in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Hempstead, Long Island.

He had many hobbies including photography. He had an extraordinary love of pets and animals, loved to travel and visit children across the country. He once went on a 3 weeklong car trip in Alaska with his wife and daughter Lisa and her husband, John.

Ken’s special joy was to have recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family. Ken enjoyed a lifetime of serving his creator, Jehovah, by helping people learn of God’s purpose to restore the earth to a paradise. One of his favorite scriptures to share with others was Psalm 83:18, the one he also chose for his headstone. Our family looks forward to welcoming him back to that paradise earth that he was so eagerly awaiting.

In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by his sister, Doris Kent.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marlene; his children: Lisa Schaden of Queensbury, Ginger Biagi of Casa Grande, AZ, Laura Harr of Montgomery, NY, and David Meimann of Laurel, MT: his grandchildren: Daniel Harr and Natalie Harr; and nephews: John Kent and Mark Kent of Bloomingdale, NY.

A memorial service will take place March 4, at 3:30 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 81 Mohican St., Glens Falls, NY.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Facility, many assisting Ken with extra care. Also special thanks to Audrey Charron, Don Kruger, John Kent, Bonnie Hazelton, as well as the family members and friends who frequently visited Kenneth with encouragement.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.