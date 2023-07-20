April 23, 1947—July 16, 2023

GRANVILLE — Kenneth H. Hoyt, Jr., 76, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at home with his family.

Ken was born April 23, 1947 in Granville, NY, the son of Kenneth and Verna (Hurley) Hoyt.

Ken graduated from Granville High School in 1967. Ken worked at Telescope until his retirement in 2006.

Ken was drafted into the Army and served in the Vietnam War from 1969-1971. He was a proud veteran who received a Purple Heart for his exemplary service.

Ken married Vera Heath in 1971. They made their home in Granville where they raised their children. Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, stock car races, family BBQs, Thursday night concerts in Fair Haven, VT, fairs and Rupert Carnival. Ken made lots of friends through the years.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Vera Hoyt of 52 years. Left to cherish his memory are his three children: Kenneth Hoyt III of Gansevoort, Keith Hoyt (Cathy) of Granville, Lori Morey (Keith) of VT; Ken was blessed with his grandchildren: Dylan (Holly) of Fort Ann, Jesse Mead (Nicole) of Granville, Devon Hoyt of Granville, Justin and Samantha Morey of VT and Savannah and Daimien Jay of Salem; great-grandchildren: Emerson and Harvey Grover of Fort Ann. He will also be dearly missed by his siblings: Phillip Hoyt (Kathy) of Granville, Wesley Hoyt (Cindy) of Granville; his sisters: Sandy Duval (Jim) of Granville and Linda Hall of Granville; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Ken was predeceased by his parents, his brother-in-law, Mackie Hall as well as his aunts and uncles.

His burial will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY on Friday, July 21, 2023. Friends may call at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. After the burial all are welcome to join the family at Ken and Vera’s home in Granville for a get-together and to share stories and memories of Ken. Bring your own chair.