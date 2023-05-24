Dec. 31, 1941—May 21, 2023

CORINTH — Kenneth H. Carter, 81, of Walnut St., passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Hudson Park Nursing Center in Albany following a long illness.

Born on Dec. 31, 1941 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Harold and Marjorie (Jenks) Carter.

Ken graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School in 1960 and went to work at the International Paper Company in Corinth on the very day he graduated from high school.

He married Peg Anderson on June 6, 1992 in Lake Luzerne and the couple resided in Corinth for many years.

Ken was employed as a Clerk at IP for nearly 40 years until his retirement in 1999 and he was a member of the IP Quarter Century Club. He also owned and operated the Corinth News Room on Main Street for many years.

He was a member and past Master of Unity Lodge #22 Free and Accepted Masons of Saratoga Springs for many years, and served on the Corinth Free Library Board of Trustees and also volunteered at the library for several years.

Ken had a passion for photography, Civil War history, and enjoyed reading, bluegrass music, and served as a volunteer at the Corinth Food Pantry. He also was a proud member of the Adirondack 46ers, and loved watching sports, especially baseball.

Survivors besides his wife of 30 years, Peg Carter of Corinth; include two stepsons: Eric Crisler (Cheryl) of Hudson Falls and Alan Crisler (Kristen) of Queensbury; three grandchildren: Maxwell Crisler, Aidan Crisler and Kaelynne Crisler; one sister, Elaine Tennyson (Loyal) of Malone; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, followed by a celebration of Ken’s life at 1 p.m., immediately following the calling hours with Lane Schermerhorn officiating.

A private committal service will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the Town of Corinth EMS, the respite care through the Eddy Alzheimer’s Services and also the different care takers that helped with Ken’s care. We would also like to thank our friends and family for their support and prayers during Ken’s illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Corinth Free Library, 98 Main St., Corinth, NY 12822.