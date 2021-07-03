HAGUE — Kenneth Grantham Engler Jr., 82, of Hague, New York, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2021, surrounded by family.

Ken was born to Katherine Hammond Engler and Kenneth Engler Sr. in June 1939 and spent his early years in Short Hills, New Jersey. He graduated from The Pingry School in 1958 and Ohio Wesleyan in 1962. Following college, Ken attended the Navy’s Officers Candidate School in Newport, RI and was commissioned as an ensign at the Deep Sea Diving School in Washington, DC. He was honorably discharged as a Lt. JG in 1965.Upon his return to New Jersey, he earned his MBA from Rutgers University after joining his family’s map publishing firm, C.S. Hammond and Company, founded by his great grandfather, Caleb Stillson Hammond. He was the corporate secretary of the firm, operations manager and later vice president of production.

Upon his return to New Jersey, Ken met Enid Groeneveld, another Short Hills resident. They met during a historic snowstorm in 1967 and were married in September of that year. Enid and Ken spent most of their married life living in Summit, NJ where their children, Karen and Steven were born. The family spent every summer visiting Lake George.