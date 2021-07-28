Dec. 7, 1954—July 23, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Kenneth G. Pfeiffer, “Grandpy”, 66, a resident of Queensbury, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021.

He was born on December 7, 1954, in Rensselaer, NY and was the son of Helen (Sidall) Imrie of Argyle, NY and the late George Pfeiffer.

Ken was a graduate of Queensbury High School and then went on to become a self-employed painter for 40 years. Later in life he enjoyed a career driving limos. Kenny enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and was known to all for having an amazing heart. Grandpy especially enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren.

He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and camper. He belonged to many hunting clubs throughout the Adirondacks, and most recently owned a camp at the Opalescent Hunting Club in Tahawus, NY.

His passion for motorcycles began when he was a teenager, and during the 50 years he rode, he owned 37 Harleys. He loved spending time with friends and family at the Full Moon. He enjoyed collecting guns, knives and watches. Some of his favorite hobbies were watching old westerns, reading, talking about Corvettes, eating cashews and blueberry pie, and any other munchies he could find.