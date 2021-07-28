Dec. 7, 1954—July 23, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Kenneth G. Pfeiffer, “Grandpy”, 66, a resident of Queensbury, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021.
He was born on December 7, 1954, in Rensselaer, NY and was the son of Helen (Sidall) Imrie of Argyle, NY and the late George Pfeiffer.
Ken was a graduate of Queensbury High School and then went on to become a self-employed painter for 40 years. Later in life he enjoyed a career driving limos. Kenny enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and was known to all for having an amazing heart. Grandpy especially enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren.
He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and camper. He belonged to many hunting clubs throughout the Adirondacks, and most recently owned a camp at the Opalescent Hunting Club in Tahawus, NY.
His passion for motorcycles began when he was a teenager, and during the 50 years he rode, he owned 37 Harleys. He loved spending time with friends and family at the Full Moon. He enjoyed collecting guns, knives and watches. Some of his favorite hobbies were watching old westerns, reading, talking about Corvettes, eating cashews and blueberry pie, and any other munchies he could find.
He was predeceased by his bride and love of his life, Marie, who passed away in 2006. He was also predeceased by his sister, Marcie Jones.
Survivors include his wife, J’aime (Meyer) of Queensbury; his daughters: Angela Pfeiffer and her wife, Kayla Pfeiffer of Queensbury, and Lisa Jobs and her husband, Kyle of Queensbury; his grandchildren: Cayla, Brayden, Jyllian, Ryleigh and Ryder; his two brothers: Alan and Eric Pfeiffer, both of Fort Edward. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, brats and broads.
K bye.
Calling hours are scheduled from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd, Queensbury, NY.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury. Following services, friends and family may celebrate his life at The Full Moon.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.orgonatetoday.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
