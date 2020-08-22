 Skip to main content
Kenneth G. DeRagon, Sr.
Sept. 1, 1932 — Aug. 19, 2020

Kenneth G. DeRagon Sr., 87 a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away peacefully at home under the care of Hospice on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Easton on Sept. 1, 1932, to the late George and Bertha (Ethier) DeRagon.

Ken was a hardworking handy man his entire life, he was always busy doing something. He enjoyed mowing his lawn, trimming the hedges, and working with wood. He loved all sports and was an avid New York Giants fan, though some seasons he was afraid to admit that.

Ken loved his family and was the patriarch of the family, he always took his place at the head of the table during family dinners. He supported his family in every way he could, and loved attending his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren’s sporting events.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his stepfather, Albert Pelitier; brother, Sherman (Jean) DeRagon of Greenwich; sisters, Bette McCue of Poughkeepsie, and Patricia Rosecrans of Troy; sister-in-law, Karen (Burns) “Pat” Patterson of Washington; brother-in-law, William (Sherry) Burns of Greenwich; son-in-law, William Allen of Cossayuna; two great-grandchildren, Laurel Kuzmich of Salem, Virginia and Tanner Shinski of Greenwich and his good friend Max McQuade.

Ken is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joan (Burns) DeRagon of Greenwich; six children, Denise (Jim) Wilcox of Greenwich; Yvonne (Paul) Kuzmich of Greenwich, Karen Bain of Hoboken, New Jersey, Ken Jr. (Tracy) DeRagon of Malta, Lynnette (Todd) Pacheco of Greenwich and Sandra Huffer of Cossayuna; 14 grandchildren, Bonnie (David) Boddery of Greenwich, Kate (David) Wasserman of Ballston Spa, James Wilcox Jr. of Greenwich, Stephen (Jennifer) Wilcox of Salem, Brian (Candace) Kuzmich of Cambridge, Kevin Kuzmich of Greenwich, Aaron (Jessica) Kuzmich of Greenwich, Justin (Sidney) Kuzmich of Salem, Virginia, Olivia, Alice and Samantha DeRagon of Malta, Amy Lynn DeRagon of Mechanicville, Sarah (Chris Shinski) Huffer of Greenwich, and Michael Huffer of Salem; and 20 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St, Greenwich, NY, 12834 with the Rev. Keith Mann officiating.

Family and friends may call from 3 to 4 p.m. on Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 30 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and masks and social distancing are required.

Donation’s in Ken’s name may be made to a charity of the donor’s choosing.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth DeRagon, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

