Sept. 1, 1932 — Aug. 19, 2020

Kenneth G. DeRagon Sr., 87 a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away peacefully at home under the care of Hospice on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Easton on Sept. 1, 1932, to the late George and Bertha (Ethier) DeRagon.

Ken was a hardworking handy man his entire life, he was always busy doing something. He enjoyed mowing his lawn, trimming the hedges, and working with wood. He loved all sports and was an avid New York Giants fan, though some seasons he was afraid to admit that.

Ken loved his family and was the patriarch of the family, he always took his place at the head of the table during family dinners. He supported his family in every way he could, and loved attending his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren’s sporting events.