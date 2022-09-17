Kenneth Edward Neil

Oct. 1, 1960 - May 3, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS --- Kenneth Edward Neil, 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after a long illness.

Born October 1, 1960, in Rochester, he was the son of Leon C. Neil and Joan A. Terry.

Ken attended Schuylerville Central School and Adirondack Community College.

Some of his enjoyments in life were games, fishing and helping others. He was most fond and proud of his girl Zoe (his rottweiler).

In addition to his father, Leon Neil, Ken was predeceased by his son, Andrew Neil; stepchildren: Bobby and Heather Taylor; brother, Christopher Neil; and sister, Lori Lee Tsukalas.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Joan Terry; son, Kenneth “Eddie” Neil II; brothers: Gilbert Neil (Vicki), Daniel Neil, Leon Neil II (Yesenia), and Michael Neil (Rachael); sisters: Terisa Sauveur (Paul), Caroline Neil, and Sharon Neil. Also, several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

In loving memory of Ken, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.