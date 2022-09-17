Kenneth Edward Neil
Oct. 1, 1960 - May 3, 2022
SOUTH GLENS FALLS --- Kenneth Edward Neil, 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after a long illness.
Born October 1, 1960, in Rochester, he was the son of Leon C. Neil and Joan A. Terry.
Ken attended Schuylerville Central School and Adirondack Community College.
Some of his enjoyments in life were games, fishing and helping others. He was most fond and proud of his girl Zoe (his rottweiler).
In addition to his father, Leon Neil, Ken was predeceased by his son, Andrew Neil; stepchildren: Bobby and Heather Taylor; brother, Christopher Neil; and sister, Lori Lee Tsukalas.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Joan Terry; son, Kenneth “Eddie” Neil II; brothers: Gilbert Neil (Vicki), Daniel Neil, Leon Neil II (Yesenia), and Michael Neil (Rachael); sisters: Terisa Sauveur (Paul), Caroline Neil, and Sharon Neil. Also, several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
In loving memory of Ken, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.