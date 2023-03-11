March 19, 1958—March 5, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Kenneth Charles Brynes, 64, of Hudson Falls, passed away on March 5, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born March 19, 1958, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Marie and Robert (Stickney) Brynes.

After high school graduation, Kenneth worked for various places in the area. For many years he worked at The Post-Star as the Press Manager, as a mechanic for Ringers Automotive in Hudson Falls and a truck driver for American Freight and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Kenneth enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working on anything with a motor, and most importantly, spending time with his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Heather Mallory and her fiance, James McKinney; his grandchildren: Cyris James, Elizabeth, McKenzye and Kyle Mallory; his siblings: Keith Brynes and his wife, Marlene, Robert Brynes and his wife, Hope, Matthew Brynes and his wife, Jodi, Tracey Hildreth, Kim Burch and her husband, Andy and Joan Carpenter and her husband Floyd.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.