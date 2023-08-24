Kenneth B. Steele

July 29, 1950 - June 11, 2023

FORT ANN - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth B. Steele on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the age of 72. On his last day with us, he was surrounded by his family and slipped away that evening while holding his wife's hand.

Born July 29, 1950, to the late James Steele and Lucille (Aldous) Steele.

Ken was a respectful man, honest with strong principles and lived his life with integrity. He was quiet, so when he did speak, if you were smart you took the time to listen. He had a great sense of humor and many of you may remember the sound of his laughter.

Ken started work at age 8, working on his Uncle Tom's dairy farm. For the last 50 years, he worked as a Stonemason and was the Owner of Ken Steele Masonry. He shared his knowledge with many individuals who worked with him who later went on to open their own masonry businesses.

He was predeceased by his older brother, Harold Steele, and sister, Patricia Williams. He was also predeceased by his two daughters: Jennifer Steele in 1969 and Allison Steele in 2022, as well as his eight lb. toy poodle, Sugar.

Survivors are his wife and partner of 42 years Linda (Carr) Steele; his daughter, Amy Steele (Mark); and his twin granddaughters: Skylyr Steele and Willow Steele; his brother and his wife, James and Carol Steele of N.C.; and his sister, Karen Steele of Vt.; as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

There will be a celebration of Ken's life on Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Caldwell House Restaurant, 1809 US-9 in Lake George from 12 to 3 p.m. All that would like to honor Ken are welcome to attend.

The family would like to thank Dr. Joe and Elaine Mihindu for everything, they are truly the best! Thank you to Dr. Leameth and Dr. Giotti-Grubbs and everyone on Tower 2 Floor 2.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences to Kens family may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.