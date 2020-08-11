You have permission to edit this article.
Kenneth Allan Snowball
Kenneth Allan Snowball

Aug. 16, 1938 — Aug. 4, 2020

MOORSEVILLE, NC — Kenneth Allan Snowball, 81, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020. He was a resident of Mooresville, North Carolina, and is survived by his wife Barbra Jordan Snowball.

Born in Brooklyn on Aug. 16, 1938, Mr. Snowball moved at a very young age to Upstate New York, where he attended school in Salem and excelled on the basketball team. He joined the U.S. Air Force, served two tours in Vietnam, and earned a Bronze Star. He proudly served for 21 years before retiring as a recruiter in Kentucky. He then moved his family to Orlando, Florida, where he retired from the United States Postal Service, and later, enjoyed real estate sales before moving to North Carolina.

Mr. Snowball is predeceased by his parents, his mother Claire Everett Snowball, his father George B. Snowball and a brother, Edward Snowball. He is survived by his sister, Carol Snowball Carrol of Fort Edward; his brothers: Douglas Snowball of Lake Luzerne and Russell Snowball of Hudson Falls; his daughters: Ellen Beth Snowball and Kimberly Dawn Snowball; his stepdaughter Tami Burris (Jason) of Davidson, North Carolina; his grandson Jackson Jordan Burris of Davidson, North Carolina; his granddaughter Caitlin Brown of Mary Esther, Florida; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral and interment will be private at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Arrangements are under the care of James Funeral Home, 10520 Arahova Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078. For more information, visit jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com.

