Kenneth A. Fish

Kenneth was a laborer for Victory Specialty for many years. He had a passion and love for repairing and racing muscle cars. He was an avid mechanic to many who knew him. There was nothing about repairing or racing muscle cars that Kenneth did not know. He was a loving, kind and caring person always putting others first. Kenneth was a very outgoing person who loved to laugh and make others laugh. But it was more than that. He had the simple, but nearly miraculous gift of being himself in any company.