Kenneith E. Burdick

Nov. 23, 1952—Feb. 14, 2021

CORINTH – Kenneth E. Burdick, 68, of Oak St., passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Nov. 23, 1952 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Kenneth H. and Bertha (Emery) Burdick.

Ken attended Corinth High School.

He married Kellie J. Bardin on March 28, 1992 in Corinth. The couple has resided in Corinth for many years.

Ken was employed for many years in the engineering department at Saratoga Hospital until his retirement on his birthday, November 23, 2020.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the track, watching football, especially the Chicago Bears, and mostly his time spent with his family.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by five siblings, Marylou and Charlotte Burdick, Thelma and Ida Mae Millington and Ruth Beach; two brothers-in-law, John Lent and Wayne Allen.