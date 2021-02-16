Kenneith E. Burdick

Nov. 23, 1952—Feb. 14, 2021
CORINTH – Kenneth E. Burdick, 68, of Oak St., passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Nov. 23, 1952 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Kenneth H. and Bertha (Emery) Burdick.
Ken attended Corinth High School.
He married Kellie J. Bardin on March 28, 1992 in Corinth. The couple has resided in Corinth for many years.
Ken was employed for many years in the engineering department at Saratoga Hospital until his retirement on his birthday, November 23, 2020.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the track, watching football, especially the Chicago Bears, and mostly his time spent with his family.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by five siblings, Marylou and Charlotte Burdick, Thelma and Ida Mae Millington and Ruth Beach; two brothers-in-law, John Lent and Wayne Allen.
Survivors besides his wife of 28 years include five children: Kenneth E. Burdick, Jr. of Corinth, Michael Burdick of Corinth, Anna Robbins (Joel) of South Glens Falls, Vicki Belden of Corinth, and Jonathan Burdick (Katie Mickus) of Amsterdam; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; two siblings: Judy Allen of Day and Linda Allen (Duane) of Greenfield Center; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and three special nephews: Preston Allen, Jr., Lucas Kenneth Allen and Codi R. Kathan.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Due to the pandemic, services are private and at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga for their kindness and compassionate care and a special thank you to Lucas and Jenna Allen, Liz Kathan and children, Jonathan and Anna for being there daily by his side until the end.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.