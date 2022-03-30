Aug. 7, 1960—March 26, 2022

GALWAY — Kendra Curtis, 61, of Galway, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed peacefully in the afternoon of Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Born August 7, 1960 in Granville, Kendra lost her father at a young age, and grew up with her mother and her three sisters on their family dairy farm in North Hebron.

She met the love of her life Jay in college, at the Adirondack Balloon Festival and was able to enjoy building a life with him for over 40 wonderful years.

Kendra believed that family, faith, and caring for lost and homeless animals were the source of life’s joy. She truly lived a life of servitude, providing a kind and generous hand to anyone in need. Kendra will fondly be remembered by those who loved her dearly as a radiant of love, laughter, and kindness.

Kendra is predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Janice Burch, and her brother-in-law, Roger Mason.

Kendra leaves behind her loving husband, Jay; her children: Christopher (Norby) and Kylie (Andrew); her sweet grandchildren also known as her “munchkins”: Jensen and Liam; and her sisters: Kathy, Kim (Charles), Kristy (Stephen); as well as many other friends and family that will miss her so very much.

Friends may call Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, in Ballston Spa.

Funeral services, will be officiated by her son, Christopher, and burial are private.

Memorial donations in memory of Kendra may be made to NEWS10’s Pet Connection, 341 Northern Blvd., Albany, NY 12204 or the Albany Medical Center Children’s Hospital, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.