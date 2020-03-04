QUEENSBURY — Daughter of the late Donna (Nims) Mitchell and Charles Willett, Kelly Willett, 51, entered into eternal peace on Feb. 26, 2020, peacefully in her sleep and surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born and raised in Glens Falls and spent her life in the Adirondacks. There she enjoyed gardening, nature walks, snowmobiling and spending time with her grandson outdoors.
She worked as a housekeeper for 20 years and loved her work, as well as those she worked with.
Kelly had a beautiful soul that touched everyone she ever met and a vibrant energy that was contagious.
Kelly is survived by her children, Jessica Staunches, Robert Staunches III, Caitlin Ordway (Shamus Ordway) and Antonio Kopel; as well as her grandchildren, Myia, Kyianna, Persophanie, Aaron Jr., Carter, Aarilynn, Aadryk and Aurora; her loving sister and caretaker, Tammy; brothers, Tyler and Mark; and stepfather, Robert Mitchell.
Services for Kelly are private for the family.
All flowers and condolences can be sent to 4 Cottage Place, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online condolences may be sent directly to www.bakerfh.com.
