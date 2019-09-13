Aug. 11, 1967 — Sept. 7, 2019
WARRENSBURG and ELLOREE, S.C. — Kelly L. Annis, 52, formerly of Warrensburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 following a tragic accident in South Carolina.
Kelly lived a life full of love, joy and laughter. She deeply loved her family and the many friends she made throughout her life. The testimony of her life will forever be reflected in her spirit of kindness and love for others. Born Aug. 11, 1967 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Erwin and Evelyn (Peabody) Annis. Kelly was raised by her loving parents in Warrensburg, where she graduated in 1985. She proceeded to give back to the community by dedicating over 20 years to working at Warrensburg Central School. She impacted the lives of many students and faculty members as she is remembered as being a safe haven for anybody in need. She was the loving mother of two sons, Jeremey (31) and Brendan (27), which she considered to be her greatest accomplishments in life.
Kelly lived in Elloree, South Carolina for the last four years of her life, where she made countless friends and built lasting relationships. She loved to dance, always sharing her smile and energy with those around her. Her friends and family knew Kelly to always be a great listener and a loving soul for anyone in need. Kelly was very in touch with nature and had a great love for the outdoors and for growing and healing plants. She was also an animal lover, having three dogs of her own, Hannah, Mitsy and Daisy.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Gerald “Butch” Annis; her niece, Beth Converse; and her sister’s companion, Bernie Russell.
She is survived by her two sons, Jeremey Frye of Queensbury and Brendan Frye of Warrensburg and his wife, Sarah; companion, Dean Armstrong of Warrensburg; siblings, Laurie Converse of Warrensburg, Carol Mesh and her husband, Bruce, of Ballston Lake, Ronald Annis and his wife, Monika, of Sweden, and Kate Annis of Warrensburg; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on Kelly’s family from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations sent to the Kelly Annis Memorial Fund at TD Bank, 3852 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885. These donations will be used to purchase a memorial to be displayed at the Warren County Fish Hatchery in honor of Kelly.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for guest book and condolences.
