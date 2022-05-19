May 10, 1968—May 9, 2022

GRANVILLE — Kelly Joseph Burke, 53, of Granville, died Monday May 9, 2022, at the Glens Falls, NY Hospital as the result of a traffic accident.

He was born May 10, 1968, in Rutland.

He and his mother proudly supported each other to achieve their GED together and Kelly was highly devoted to his mother. He was always by her side through thick and thin times.

Mr. Burke liked everything to do with the Northern Wolves wildlife species, especially paintings and murals.

Kelly had many different career paths from farming and automotive but one of his favorite jobs was working at Taren’s Slate where he was allowed to use his artistic skills on many special projects.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather Dorothea and David Parker of Granville;, his brother and wife Christopher and Theresa Burke of AZ; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins in both the Burke and Lee families

He was predeceased by his father Gary Burke.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dorothea Parker or Christopher Burke.