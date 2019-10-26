Nov. 1, 1959 — Oct. 20, 2019
GANSEVOORT — Kelly “Captain” Weller, 59, of Route 32, passed away at his home on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Born on Nov. 1, 1959, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Lester and Roxanne (Ruddy) Weller.
Captain attended South Glens Falls High School before entering the U.S. Marine Corps. While in the service, he graduated from Kubasaki High School in Okinawa, Japan, the same school that his mother graduated from, 20 years earlier.
Captain married the love of his life, Valerie Shippee on Aug. 4, 2012, at Harry Betar Memorial Byway in South Glens Falls. Kelly was a wonderful husband to Valerie and will be greatly missed.
He was an operating engineer for Local 158, District 106, out of Albany. Captain followed his grandfather’s, father’s and brother’s footsteps, doing the job they all loved, operating heavy equipment.
As an avid bird watcher he could identify birds, not only by how they appeared, but also by their song.
Captain loved spending time with his family. He taught his son and daughter how to fish on the Hudson River. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing at Crotched Pond in Indian Lake with his son and his best friends. Captain coached his son’s high school wrestling team and his daughter’s basketball and softball teams. He enjoyed family trips to Clarkson University to watch his nephew, Shawn Weller, excel at hockey. And last but not least, Captain was an avid New York Yankees fan.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Darwin Weller.
Survivors include his loving wife, Valerie Weller of Gansevoort; his children, Lester Weller and his fiancée, Logan Coltey of Hudson Falls and Ashley Weller and her finance, Michael Fazio of Albany; his stepson, CJ Viger (Maria) of Glens Falls; his grandchildren, Leighton Weller, Arya, Luna and Nolan Viger; his brother, Howard Weller (Lisa) of South Glens Falls, his best friend and brother, Shawn Weller (Cheryl) of South Glens Falls; his mother-in-law, Gert Shippee of Glens Falls; his two aunts; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Close friends and family are welcome to calling hours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Following the calling hours, Kelly will be laid to rest at Moss Street Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial donations in Kelly’s name be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
