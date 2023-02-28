Aug. 25, 1970—Feb. 24, 2023

Kellie Dudla, age 52, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, after a short illness.

She was born on August 25, 1970, in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of Frank Dudla and Michelle Hayes (Dudla).

Kellie graduated from Saratoga Springs High School, and later obtained college degrees in Early Childhood Education and Development and Liberal Arts.

She worked several jobs throughout her life, but her passion always remained among working within child care and evolving activities with children and development.

Kellie was a very artistic and creative soul, she appreciated beauty, unstructured activities, imagination, and variety. The most important thing to Kellie was her children. She would spend hours working with them on projects and crafts, spending time outside and enjoying the beauty of nature in all it has to offer. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and aunt.

Kellie was known for her love and kindness for others, and most of all, her immense generosity for her friends and family, colleagues, even strangers.

She is survived by her two children: son, Justin Pliscofsky, and daughter, Elizabeth Case; mother, Michelle Hayes; father, Frank Dudla (Bridget); sister, Heather Baker (Adam); niece, Ava Baker; nephew, Mason Baker; as well as several extended family members and friends.

A private funeral service will take place for family at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, New York.

Family and friends who wish to commemorate Kellie are encouraged to donate in her memory to your local YMCA, Attn: child care department.

Kellie also was an advocate for blood donations, as those efforts were helpful with her illness. Donations can be made to, The American Red Cross – https://www.redcrossblood.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866.

For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.