Kelley L. Squires

Aug. 15, 1966—Feb. 2, 2021

GREENWICH—Kelley Squires, 54, of Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Kelley was born on August 15, 1966 in Glens Falls to Mike and Joann (Myers) Squires.

She attended Greenwich High School and was later employed by Schuylerville Central School District and Scally’s Roadside Bar and Grill. Kelley enjoyed spending time with family and friends, most of all, spending time with her daughter and three grandchildren. She liked spending time at camp in Vermont. Kelley was the life of the party.

Those left to cherish her memory are her companion, Terry Williams, of Greenwich; children: Stephanie and husband, Joshua McKernon, of Salem; parents, Mike and Joann Squires, of Glens Falls; grandchildren: Makenzie, Noah and Skylar McKernon; brothers: Michael and his spouse Candice, Franky, and Sid and his spouse, Liza, of Glens Falls; sisters: Barbie and Terry; her dog, Cherokee; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held private to the family.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.