Dec. 27, 1944—May 14, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Kelista “Kelly” Elinor (Way) Knurek was born on December 27, 1944, and lived to be 77 years old.

Kelly passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 14, 2022. She passed peacefully at her home with family by her side in Fort Edward.

She suffered from several medical complications.

She was predeceased by her parents, William W. Way, Sr. and Dorothy Ellen (LaMoy) Way of Plattsburgh. Her sister and brother, Donna Hicks and William Way, Jr., her mother-in-law, Barbara Knurek, her daughter-in-law, Betty Furnia and father of her children, Gerald Furnia.

She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Knurek; five children: Karina, Valerie, Cheryl, Jerry and Lori; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her four siblings: Douglas, Mary, Sheila and Terry; as well as her dog, Mitzy, who she dearly loved with all her heart.

Kelly served the Lord Jesus for many years. She was a caregiver, nurse, cook and she enjoyed serving meals to hundreds of people. She also loved gardening, writing and witnessing to everyone about what Jesus did for her in her life.

Kelly was an incredible generous and giving person. Operation Christmas Child was near and dear to her heart.

Kelly loved to help people and was a valued member of her church for many years. Her favorite saying was “find a need and fill it.” Kelly was loved by many and will be greatly missed forever. Her legacy and love will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Calling hours will be Monday, May 23, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will follow the calling hour, 11:30 a.m., on Monday at the funeral home. A session ID and password will be provided for a Zoom meeting, prior to the service, for those who wish to attend virtually.

Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater.

Memorial donations in memory of Kelly may be made to Operation Christmas Child, 18 Computer Drive East, Suite 104, Albany, NY 12205.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.