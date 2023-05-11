June 25, 1962—May 3, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Keith Wayne LaBarge, also known as Keith “Moose” LaBarge, passed away on May 3, 2023, at the age of 60, in Glens Falls, NY, where he was born on June 25, 1962.

Keith was a reliable person who always sought to help others. He was the first one to call whenever someone needed him, and he was always there. Keith enjoyed the Demolition Derby, and he ran his own car for many years, including his final race last year with his son. He also enjoyed watching wrestling, talking on the phone, and delivering newspapers when he could.

Keith was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. LaBarge, his mother, Freda M. LaBarge-Vaughn-Shaw, his uncle, Nick LaBarge, his uncle, Walter LaBarge, his brother, Ralph LaBarge, his daughter, Melinda LaBarge, and his grandson, Hayden Jones. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Evelyn LaBarge; his daughter, Andrea Wood and her husband, Chad; his daughter, Amber LaBarge and her fiance, Cole Fuller; his son, Andrew LaBarge and fiance, Toni Lyn Naylor; and 13 grandchildren.

Keith was a father figure to many over the years, and he loved every one of his friends.

Keith attended Lake George High School. He had a passion for building model cars, working on cars, and camping.

Calling hours will be held at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY on May 18, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.