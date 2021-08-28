 Skip to main content
Keith R. Goodspeed
Keith R. Goodspeed

April 2, 1996—Aug. 24, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Keith R. Goodspeed, 25, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Born April 2, 1996, in Glens Falls he is the son of Kenneth Havens and Amy Rivers.

He attended Salem Central School.

Keith enjoyed fishing, listening to music, writing poetry, reading a good book, swimming, kayaking, hiking, history, video games especially Zelda, arguing with his uncle Gary just to see him get frustrated, and spending time with his son, friends, and family.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Barbara Thornton; maternal grandfather, David Rivers; step grandfather, Raymond Crum; nephew, Richard Ringer IV.

Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Amy Rivers; father, Kenneth “K.J.” Havens; stepmother, Whitney Roe; stepfather, Bruce Rozell; son, Bentley Dewey; sisters: Tori Ringer (Richard), Jordan Rumble (Tate), Taylor Havens, Arora Rivers-Rozell; maternal grandmother, Debbie Crum; aunts: Theresa Rivers, Carrie Rivers, and Terri Ellsworth; his aunt and godmother, Christina Perry; uncles: Gary Lee Rivers, Brian Havens, Jason Havens, Craig Havens, Robert Havens; along with several nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Service will be conducted following calling hour at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at 61 Thunderway, Salem, NY 12865. All family and friends are welcome please bring a dish to share.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Keith’s memory can be made to Healing Springs Recovery Center,125 High Rock Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

To view Keith’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

