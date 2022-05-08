Oct. 18, 1941—April 27, 2022

CHESTERTOWN — Keith O. Ellis, age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Keith was born on Oct. 18, 1941 in Albany, NY to the late Osborn and Helen (Scrafford) Ellis.

Keith graduated from Colonie Central High School in 1959, Heidelburg College with a BS in biology in 1963. He went on to complete his PHD in pharmacology at the University of Cincinnati.

Keith went to work at Norwich Eaton Pharmaceuticals where his research led to the discovery of the use of the drug dantrolene for the treatment of malignant hyperthermia. He went on to work as the Associate Director of Technology Acquisition and Global Licensing with the Procter and Gamble Co. in Cincinnati, OH.

Keith’s favorite place to be was at his summer home on Loon Lake, Chestertown, NY. He enjoyed filling his property with many varieties of flowers, shrubs and trees. Many a morning you would find Keith down on the dock, with a cup of coffee, listening to the loons and the quietness of the lake. Keith also spent many hours restoring antique furniture and exploring the Adirondack Park.

Keith is survived by his son, Randall K. Ellis; his sister, Karen (Bob) Kelley; and his sister-in-law, Peggy Bush. He is also survived by many cousins and one aunt.

Along with his parents, Keith is predeceased by his beloved wife, Bonnie Ellis and daughter, Darci Goddard.

Interment will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery and Memorial Park, Colonie, NY on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 10 a.m.

AFTER INTERMENT: A memorial gathering will be held at the Ellis Cottage, 134 Blue Bay Road, Chestertown, NY at noon. Family and friends are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Keith’s name to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Keith’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.