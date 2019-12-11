June 13, 1963 — Dec. 9, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Keith M. Bender, 56, of Bay Road, passed away Monday morning, Dec. 9, 2019 following a long illness, with his mother by his side.
Born on June 13, 1963 in Stamford, Connecticut, he was the son of Sophie (Uzar) Bender and the late David W. Bender Sr. He earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation education from SUNY Cortland.
Keith owned and operated Bender Plumbing and Heating in Lake Luzerne for nearly 25 years.
He was an avid weightlifter and mountain biker. He also enjoyed being a whitewater rafting guide as well as hunting and fishing. For many years, Keith volunteered to assist the Hadley Luzerne Lions Club in the set-up of their haunted house. Keith will be remembered as talented, intelligent, and funny. He lit up a room with his smile. His anecdotes and humor will last forever in the hearts of his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, David W. Bender Sr. and his beloved Aunt, Stephanie Birmingham.
Survivors include his mother, Sophie Bender of Queensbury; his siblings, Toni (Ralph) Riola of Seattle, Washington, David Bender of Guilford, Connecticut, Karen Backus of Trumbull, Connecticut; his beloved nieces and nephews, Gabrielle, Michaela, Noah, Tripp and Jillian.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Ken Swain, pastor of Holy Mother and Child officiating.
Private burial will be in Holy Infancy Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Keith’s memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 60 E42nd St., #2240, New York, NY 10165.
