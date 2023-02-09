Feb. 23, 1938—Feb. 3, 2023

BOLTON LANDING — Keith L. Elvin, age 84, of Bolton Landing, NY, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, with his loving wife, Susan, of nearly sixty years at his side.

He was born on Feb. 23, 1938, in Paterson, NJ, to John and Mildred (Ike) Elvin. Keith was a 1956 graduate of Butler High School — he played basketball and was a member of the high school bands, where his love of music began.

After graduation, he joined the Navy, played with the United States Navy Band, and traveled throughout the United States and Japan. Keith went on to work for Curtis Wright on the Minute Man Missile. He then pursued his passion for music at William Paterson College where he majored in brass and minored in cello. Keith earned his master’s degree in music performance at Trenton State College.

While pursuing his love of music, Keith met the love of his life, Susan (Faltings), and they married on May 29, 1963. They made their home in Pequannock Township, where they raised their three children: Kevin, Kristin and Stacy. During this time, Keith taught music and served as the Band Director in several New Jersey school districts and Ramapo College. Keith and Susan went on to form successful businesses through which they hosted music festivals and educational trips throughout the United States and abroad.

Keith and Susan retired to Lake George, where Keith pursued his other passions and hobbies. He taught his children and grandchildren to fish and waterski on his boat, “Poppy’s Pride.” Keith also developed a love for woodworking, was an avid gardener, and was known for his meticulous attention to detail in both.

Keith never met a stranger. You could often find him stopping to chat with neighbors and giving a daily dose of friendly banter. He spent years building his and Susan’s dream home near the lake where his family will gather and celebrate his legacy for generations to come.

Keith is predeceased by his parents, his brother, John, his son, Kevin, and his son-in-law Brian Spring.

Keith is survived by his wife, Susan; his children: Kristin and Timothy Carr of Oceanport, NJ, and Stacy Spring of Kinnelon, NJ; his grandchildren: Megan and Justin Cannella, Bridget and Vincent Zarrillo, Joshua Carr, Emma Carr, and Melissa Spring and her partner, Brad Schuler; and his great-grandchildren: Lily, Molly, and Jake Cannella.

In lieu of flowers, his family would greatly appreciate donations in Keith’s memory to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078, or at www.christopherreeve.org.

Friends may call on Keith’s family from 1 p.m.–3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m.

