April 2, 1981—Aug. 8, 2021
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Keith Hill, Jr., 40, of South Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
Born on April 2, 1981 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Keith and Sandra (Manney) Hill.
Keith was a proud graduate of South Glens Falls High School.
On November 26, 2005, he married the love of his life, Jennifer (Macey) Hill at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. They have spent the last 15 years together sharing wonderful memories.
For the past 16 years, Keith was been employed at Hudson Falls Central School in the maintenance department. He also worked for Frank Shaw Morning Star Excavating.
Keith loved riding motorcycles and was a member of the American Legion Riders of Hudson Falls. He also was a member of the Hudson Falls Fish and Game Club and the Upper Hudson Beagle Club. Keith was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing in the Adirondacks. He also loved spending time with his family playing cards, four-wheeling and spending time with his daughter, Kaelyn. Keith loved people and was known as a people-pleaser, always willing to lend a hand. He was a loving husband, an adoring father and a supportive son, who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Lyle Hill, his grandfather-in-law, Lawrence Macey and his cousin, Kyle Fisher.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jennifer Hill; his daughter, Kaelyn Hill; his mother and father, Keith and Sandra Hill; his parents-in-law, Jeff and Diane Macey; his sister, Danielle; his brother-in-law, Kainin Macey; his grandparents, Virginia Hill, Cathy Manney and William and Donna Manney; his nephew, Alex Warner; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and many friends and family, who will miss him greatly.
Friends may call on Thursday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Keith loved watching scary movies with his Aunt Barb, so it is appropriate that his burial will be on Friday the 13th at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward at 1 p.m.
A celebration of Keith’s life will be held at the Fort Edward Fire House, 114 Broadway, Fort Edward, following the graveside service.
The family wishes to thank all the fire personnel, police officers, and volunteers who were there for the family during this difficult time, especially Deputy Dale Quesnel, Jr. of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Make a Wish America, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www. carletonfuneralhome.net.
