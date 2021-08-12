Keith Hill, Jr.

Keith loved riding motorcycles and was a member of the American Legion Riders of Hudson Falls. He also was a member of the Hudson Falls Fish and Game Club and the Upper Hudson Beagle Club. Keith was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing in the Adirondacks. He also loved spending time with his family playing cards, four-wheeling and spending time with his daughter, Kaelyn. Keith loved people and was known as a people-pleaser, always willing to lend a hand. He was a loving husband, an adoring father and a supportive son, who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.