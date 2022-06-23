Dec. 4, 1955—June 20, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Keith H. Griffin, 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 20, 2022 in Cape Cod, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Dec. 4, 1955 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Howard and Helen (Hoskins) Griffin.

Keith graduated from Hudson Falls High School and was employed as a salesperson for Day Wholesale.

On October 5, 1974 Keith married Lynne Austin at The Village Baptist Church in Fort Edward, of which Keith and Lynne remained lifelong members. In 1990, Keith and Lynne took over the Fort Edward Community Food Pantry and they supported their community until the present day.

Keith was very involved in the community. He served as a Town Councilman from 1984-1987, and as Town Supervisor from 1988-1991. Keith was also the President of the Fort Edward Local Development Corporation. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, The Fort Edward Lion’s Club, was a Past Master of the Fort Edward Masonic Lodge, and was Past Master Councilor to the Burgoyne Chapter Order of DeMolay in Hudson Falls.

Keith had a passion for youth. He served as a board member of American Baptist Churches of New York State Youth Programs and heavily supported the Vick and Pathfinder’s Camp Conference (VPCC Ministries). Keith mentored many American Baptist youth over the years.

Keith loved the old family farm and enjoyed driving his tractor. He could often be found spending Sunday afternoons playing Monopoly and Monday night dinners with his “Little Buddy” Griffin. The most important thing to Keith was spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Keith and Lynne honeymooned in Cape Cod, and his life came full circle on Monday. He passed away in his favorite place with his favorite people.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 48 years, Lynne Griffin; his daughters: Kristine Geer (Jeremiah), and Andrea Griffin (Bill Sportman); his beloved grandchildren: Griffin and Nora Geer; his brother Craig Griffin (Sherry); as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Village Baptist Church, 131 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Friends are invited to share memories and fellowship after the service in the church hall.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Keith’s name can be made to VPCC Ministries, PO Box 559, Manlius, NY 13104.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

