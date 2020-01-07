Keith G. Forrett

Keith was a graduate of Northern Adirondack Central School and attended BOCES to become a certified auto mechanic. He enjoyed camping, working on cars, attending horse races at Saratoga Race Course, woodworking and hunting. Regardless of the many obstacles that presented themselves, Keith always made sure he was present to celebrate every major holiday with his family at his mom and dad’s and later his sister’s. He never missed a family event or celebration. Family was at the center of what mattered to Keith and he demonstrated his commitment to his family in so many ways throughout the course of his life. He made bi-weekly trips North to visit his mother and finish her Saturday to-do list for her. He did this for eight years, regardless of weather or vehicle woes. He made sure that Nikki made it home from Florida for Christmas every year. Keith worked for Georgia Pacific, Glens Falls Hospital and Warren County.