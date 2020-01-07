Dec. 1, 1951 — Jan. 2, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Keith G. Forrett, 68, of Carlton Drive, Queensbury, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.
He was born Dec. 1, 1951 in Malone, the son of Leo and Marguerite (Trombley) Forrett.
Keith was a graduate of Northern Adirondack Central School and attended BOCES to become a certified auto mechanic. He enjoyed camping, working on cars, attending horse races at Saratoga Race Course, woodworking and hunting. Regardless of the many obstacles that presented themselves, Keith always made sure he was present to celebrate every major holiday with his family at his mom and dad’s and later his sister’s. He never missed a family event or celebration. Family was at the center of what mattered to Keith and he demonstrated his commitment to his family in so many ways throughout the course of his life. He made bi-weekly trips North to visit his mother and finish her Saturday to-do list for her. He did this for eight years, regardless of weather or vehicle woes. He made sure that Nikki made it home from Florida for Christmas every year. Keith worked for Georgia Pacific, Glens Falls Hospital and Warren County.
Survivors include his mother, Marguerite Forrett of Plattsburgh; his daughters, Nichoel “Nikki” Forrett, Kaylee Forrett and Elizabeth Forrett; his siblings, Rhonda and Thomas Kowalowski of Plattsburgh, Anthony and Kathy Forrett of Palmyra, and Kelley and Aimee Forrett of Fairport; his nieces and nephews, Marla Meseck, Todd Meseck, Noel Forrett, Kandis Kowalowski, Morgan Kowalowski, Connor Kowalowski, Mike Forrett and Kaitlyn Forrett.
Keith was predeceased by his father; a brother, Kevin Forrett; a sister, Linda Meseck; and a brother-in-law, Will Meseck.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the R.W. Walker Funeral Home in Plattsburgh. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will take place at Whispering Maples Memorial Garden in Ellenburg Depot.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.rwwalkerfh.com.
