June 16, 1957 — Oct. 8, 2019
IGERNA — Keith G. Fish, 62, of Igerna (North Creek) passed away Oct. 8, 2019 after a four year battle with ALS.
Born on June 16, 1957 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Maurice Fish and Virginia (Warren) Fish.
Keith grew up in Igerna loving the outdoors and spent his summers in South Schroon learning to cook while helping his mother prepare meals for the boarding house she ran. This seemed to spark his love of cooking and he went on to prepare creative, delicious meals for his family.
He found pleasure in paddling, hunting and the hand work that goes into living in the North Country. He loved skiing, gardening, camping and anything that involved being in nature.
Keith attended Pottersville Central School until it became North Warren Central School in his senior year. He graduated in 1975. He went on to study Ecological and Natural Resources at Goddard College where he met his soul mate, Judi, to be reunited 30 years later.
Keith loved his daughters and grandkids and looked forward to seeing them be happy and successful adults. He also embraced Judi’s children and grandchildren and always looked forward to family gatherings.
He loved his Igerna Community and found solace in the company of his childhood friends, especially The Meade Family and his cousin Linda Warner.
Keith believed everyone had their own story and withheld judgment allowing them to be themselves and tended to find humor in seemingly odd situations.
Keith worked with Entertech as an installer and troubleshooter on windmills, then Native Landscaping, and then for almost 30 years worked at the Lake George Park Commission.
Throughout his life he was a volunteer forest firefighter in the Northwest US, a member of the Chestertown Planning Board, and a founding Member of the LASAR team on which he was considered one of the Adirondack region’s search and rescue icons.
He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife, Judith Rosenbluth Harris; his children, Dana (Nate) Gebo and Emily Fish; his grandchildren, Mia and John; his brother, Douglas (Linda) Fish; and many close friends.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the Regional ALS Center, especially his favorite nurse, Trish and High Peaks Hospice
At Keith’s request there will be no services, a private event for family and close friends will be planned for a later date.
Please send donations in Keith’s honor to St. Peters Regional ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
