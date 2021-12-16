Aug. 6, 1965—Dec. 13, 2021

HADLEY — Keith E. Vanderwarker, Sr., 56, of Old Corinth Road, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

Born on August 6, 1965 in Glens Falls he was the son of Pauline (Allen) Hughes (Gene) of Hadley and the late Eugene Vanderwarker.

Keith attended Hadley-Luzerne Central School.

He married his childhood sweetheart, Lisa D. Allen on September 6, 1986 in Day and the couple resided in Hadley for many years.

Keith was currently employed as an arborist for many years with Asplundh Tree Experts.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and riding motorcycles with Lisa. He especially loved spending his time with his grandbabies.

Besides his father, he was also predeceased by his sister, Kristine Vanderwarker; and his father and mother-in-law, Percy and Alma Allen.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 35 years, Lisa Vanderwarker of Hadley; include his children: Keith Vanderwarker, Jr. (Danielle) of Olmstedville, Maria Pistoia of Ballston Spa, Keisa Castillo (Jose, Sr.) of Glens Falls, and Jodie Sanchez of Whitehall; his grandchildren: Nathan, Killian, Vanessa, Gianni, Annaleec, Jose, Jr., Nikolas, Gabriel, Haylee, Aidyn, Omar and Julian; two brothers: Kevin Vanderwarker of Hudson Falls and Kurtis Brown of Hudson Falls; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and cousins.

A Celebration of Keith’s Life will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with Rev. Phil Allen, officiating.

Burial will be at the Day Meadows Cemetery, town of Day.

Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the ICU at Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care and for granting the family a chance to say their final goodbyes.