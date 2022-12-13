May 7, 1965—Dec. 10, 2022

FORT ANN — Kecia Lee (Leombruno) Freiberger, 57, passed away peacefully at her sister’s home in Argyle with her loving family by her side after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer.

Although cancer may have stolen her life, it never broke her spirit, she was incredibly brave and fought tremendously hard. There wasn’t a day that went by that Kecia did not stay positive or project her inspirational attitude on everyone she met. She was truly terrific and will be forever our warrior.

Kecia lived every day with a kindness and zest for life that touched so many people in her short life. She was simply amazing; always had a smile and kind words for others and would stop to help anyone before herself.

She thrived on the beautiful life she and her husband built together, was grateful every day and strived to pay it forward and create fun and heartwarming memories with those she loved or just anyone who needed a smile or laugh. She loved every moment spent with her family, and friends. If you were a friend of Kecia, then you were her family.

The simplest pleasures brought her the greatest joy. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities; everything from spending hours in her garden dancing in her dahlias, to driving her red Corvette, going boating and on fishing excursions with her husband, finding treasures and just feeling the wind in her hair as she cruised along. She loved her pets, from the goldfish she won at the Schaghticoke Fair, her coy pond, her spunky dog and her prized munchkin cats.

She is predeceased by her grandparents, Donald and Doris White, uncle, Arthur “Lizard” White, niece, Jessica Gazdik, mother and father-in-law, Carl and Martha Freiberger.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband and soulmate of 30 years, Greg Freiberger; her mother, Darlene (Perry) Ball; her brother, Allan Leombruno; sisters: Justine (Matthew) Lebowitz, Gianna (Dana) Cross; nieces and nephews: Karime Gazdik, Eric Leombruno, Jane and Jillian Lebowitz, Daniel (Christina) Freiberger; great-nieces and nephews: Stella Reynolds, Vinny Leombruno, Grace, Amelia, Marta, Hellen and Eva Freiberger; brothers-in-law: Glen and Gary Freiberger; sister-in-law, Gale Freiberger; aunt and uncles: Donna (Bill) Elder, Paul White; as well as several cousins. She will be missed by her dearest and closest friends that she shared and created great memories with.

In her final days, one of things she was most grateful for was her family and friends that never gave up on her. To her sisters, Gianna Cross, and Justine Lebowitz for being by her side every step of the 18-month journey, having hope and showing her love every day and to her dear friend, Ingrid Morgan, for being there through her final days.

We would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Aqeel Gillani, Dr. Elizabeth Reinhardt, Dr. Timothy Zager, and the wonderful staff at C.R. Wood Cancer Center for going above and beyond for Kecia and her family. Thank you to the amazing nurses on Tower 2 at Glens Falls Hospital. It was very heartwarming to know how much you cared for her.

Kecia had a couple final requests for everyone she had loved in this world; first is to honor her simply by being good to one another, perform a random act of kindness, enjoy all that nature offers, and never miss the opportunity to help and tell someone you love them.

In lieu of flowers, she hoped that instead of bouquets of flowers sent to her services, you plant a tree in her memory or send a plant garden dish that will grow on for years after she’s gone.

Memorial donations may be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on December 19, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY.

A Celebration of Life will be held following the calling hours from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the South Glens Falls Fire Co., 361 Reynolds Rd., Fort Edward, NY.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view Kecia’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.