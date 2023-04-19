Feb. 23, 2003—April 15, 2023

SCHUYLERVILLE — Kaylin A. Gillis, 20, left this world far before her time, her hopes and dreams left with her, due to a senseless act, on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

She was born Feb. 23, 2003, in Saratoga Springs, NY, to Andrew and Angelique (Winnie) Gillis.

Kaylin was a 2021 graduate of Schuylerville Central School, she had hopes and dreams of becoming a veterinarian or marine biologist. She loved interacting with animals, goats and dolphins being her favorite.

Kaylin had the gift of being an artist, she created drawings of animated figures and real-life characters. She was a Disney fanatic, she knew every movie, hero and princess ever created. Her favorite characters were Mickey Mouse and Stitch.

Kaylin lit up any room she was in, and she was the glue of her family. She was loyal, outgoing, beautiful, and smart, it was a part of her natural instincts to always do the next right thing.

She loved tacos, cheeseburgers, and ice cream. Family was most important to her, and she never missed a Sunday dinner at Mi Mi’s. Any chance she could spend with her family she would.

She was predeceased by her grandfather, Brian Gillis, and great-grandmother, Ruth Fox.

She is survived by her loving parents, Andrew and Angelique Gillis of Schuylerville; sisters: Madilyn and Lilliana; paternal grandmother, Carol Gillis; maternal grandparents, Susan and Jack Amodeo; aunts and uncles: Rachel (Bryan) Borges, Kassiah (James) Winnie, Ryan (Katie) Amodeo, Chris (Kellie) Amodeo, David (Susan) Gillis and Laura Sawyer; great-grandfather, Howard Fox; companion and longtime boyfriend, Blake Walsh; many cousins: Ethan, Aislinn, Ashton, Piper, AvaRae, Aiden and Jaxon; as well as several extended family and friends.

A celebration of Kaylin’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY, 12871. Following her service, family and friends are invited to the Old Saratoga American Legion in Schuylerville for a reception.

A community gathering for family and friends to pay their respects will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, prior to Kaylin’s service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to your local ASPCA or a GoFundMe set up in her name at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kaylin-gillis to help set up a scholarship in her memory.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.